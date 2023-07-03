Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams Is Defeated By Elina Svitolina In The First Round

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever

43-year-old American tennis legend Venus Williams was defeated in the first round of her 24th Wimbledon by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina won the match in straight sets, but the true story of the match was Williams’s fall while leading the match at 2-0.

Venus slipped at the net during a rally and appeared to aggravate an injury in her already bandaged knee.


She took a medical time-out and soldiered on, but her movement was never the same.

In those first two games, she managed to serve at high speed and break Svitolina’s serve so fans can wonder what might have been had she not fallen.

The shriek she made when falling was even more frightening.

It was a relief that she was healthy enough to continue competing and finished the match.

Williams has been peppered with questions leading up to this fortnight about her retirement.

She has not tipped her hat as to what her plans are and seems open to playing for as long as possible.

Venus loves the training, process, and match play, and with nothing left to prove, she is playing for the sheer love of the game.


She came to Wimbledon playing her best tennis in the past four years.

Hopefully, she is healthy and can continue through the hard court season and play at the U.S. Open.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
