43-year-old American tennis legend Venus Williams was defeated in the first round of her 24th Wimbledon by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina won the match in straight sets, but the true story of the match was Williams’s fall while leading the match at 2-0.

Venus slipped at the net during a rally and appeared to aggravate an injury in her already bandaged knee.

Scary moment at Wimbledon. Venus Williams slips & falls to the ground. She screams in pain. Elina Svitolina brought her a towel & Venus is being seen by the physio. This is so hard to watch. Venus has worked so hard to get healthy just to have the chance to play. pic.twitter.com/QPZqfldGmp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 3, 2023



She took a medical time-out and soldiered on, but her movement was never the same.

In those first two games, she managed to serve at high speed and break Svitolina’s serve so fans can wonder what might have been had she not fallen.

The shriek she made when falling was even more frightening.

It was a relief that she was healthy enough to continue competing and finished the match.

Williams has been peppered with questions leading up to this fortnight about her retirement.

She has not tipped her hat as to what her plans are and seems open to playing for as long as possible.

Venus loves the training, process, and match play, and with nothing left to prove, she is playing for the sheer love of the game.

Venus Williams deserves all the respect in the world. When she stepped on Centre Court, it was a reminder of her fight for equality & a better future. To have this passion for tennis at any age is impressive. At age 43, this is spiritual. This is tennis from the soul. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/gtQj2lyRFn — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 3, 2023



She came to Wimbledon playing her best tennis in the past four years.

Hopefully, she is healthy and can continue through the hard court season and play at the U.S. Open.

