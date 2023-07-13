Wimbledon: Unranked Vondrousova Reaches Women’s Final

The Wimbledon Women’s Final will feature an unseeded player for the first time sine 1963

Marketa Vondrousova achieved a remarkable feat at Wimbledon, becoming the first unseeded women’s finalist since Billie Jean King in 1963. She secured her place in the championship match by defeating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in a thrilling semifinal. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic ranked 43rd in the world, displayed incredible composure and skill throughout the match.

Marketa Vondrousova is a #Wimbledon finalist 👏 The 24-year-old defeats Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 to reach her second Grand Slam final pic.twitter.com/zcGBtItA0L — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

Second Grand Slam Final for Vondrousova

Reflecting on her victory, Vondrousova admitted to feeling “crazy nervous” but managed to maintain her focus and deliver an exceptional performance. This will be the second Grand Slam final of her career, having reached the same stage at the French Open in 2019 as a teenager.

In the final, Vondrousova will face either Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, or Ons Jabeur, the sixth seed and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up. Regardless of her opponent, Vondrousova is determined to continue her impressive run and vie for the coveted Wimbledon title.

Svitolina Makes Ukraine Proud

Svitolina, ranked 76th and also unseeded, made a valiant effort in the match. Returning to the tour just three months ago after maternity leave, Svitolina was seeking to become the first Ukrainian woman to reach a major tennis tournament final. The crowd provided enthusiastic support, with applause and cheers resonating under the closed Centre Court roof.

Vondrousova acknowledged Svitolina’s fighting spirit and praised her as a great person. The momentum of the match shifted in Vondrousova’s favor from the middle of the first set, where Svitolina’s level of play began to decline. Vondrousova took control and won seven consecutive games, ultimately claiming the first set and establishing a 4-0 lead in the second.

However, Svitolina mounted a comeback, winning three consecutive games to narrow the gap to 4-3. Vondrousova showed resilience and regained control, securing the final two games to clinch her spot in the final.

Vondrousova’s journey to this stage has not been without challenges. She faced a wrist injury that sidelined her for much of last season, but she has made an impressive comeback and is now performing at the peak of her abilities. Her resilience and determination have brought her back to the spotlight of a Grand Slam final.

Jabeur Await in the Finals

As she prepares for the championship match, Vondrousova plans to take a moment to relax and gather herself. After all the hard work and dedication, she is grateful for the opportunity to play at such a high level again and cherishes the chance to compete for the Wimbledon title. In the finals waits the formidable six seed Ons Jabeur.