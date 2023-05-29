Tennis News and Rumors

Women’s Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season

Tennis‘s next generation will arrive in 2023.

Four former No. 1 players who collectively have 33 Grand Slam titles are giving birth within months of each other.

One of the bundles of joy has arrived, and the remaining three are expected this summer and fall.

1. Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber is No.8 on top 100 female tennis players of all time

German tennis star Angelique Kerber, 35, gave birth to baby Liana on February 25, 2023.

This is Kerber’s first child, and she has expressed interest in returning to the WTA tour after enjoying time at home with her baby girl.

Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam Champion, winning two in 2016 (Australian Open and U.S. Open) and one in 2018 (Wimbledon).

She achieved the No. 1 ranking in September 2016.

2. Ashleigh Barty

Women's Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023

Tennis fans echoed a collective surprise and sadness when Australian Ashleigh Barty, 27, shocked the world by retiring in 2022.

She won three Grand Slams between 2019 and 2022 (2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon, and 2022 Australian Open) and first ascended to World No. 1 in June 2019.

After winning the Australian Open, Barty achieved everything she wanted on the court and was ready to begin life away from tennis.

Shortly thereafter, she announced that she was expecting her first child.

The baby is expected to be born sometime in June or July.

3. Naomi Osaka

Women's Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023

Naomi Osaka, 25, won a Grand Slam each year from 2018 to 2021.

She won two U.S. Opens in 2018 and 2020, and two Australian Opens in 2019 and 2021.

Osaka reached World No. 1 status in January 2019.

She opened the 2023 year with a surprising withdrawal from the Australian Open with a pregnancy announcement.

Her baby is believed to be due in June or July.

Osaka has indicated that she will return to the WTA Tour in 2024.

4. Serena Williams

Women's Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023

41-year-old Serena Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time.

Her 23 Grand Slam titles demonstrated dominance over her peers from 2003 to 2017.

Serena has a daughter Olympia but recently revealed at the 2023 MET Gala that she is pregnant with her second child.

The baby’s due date is not definitively known but is believed to be sometime this fall.

Women's Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023

These four babies join the infant daughter of tennis pros and married couple Elina Svotilina, 28, and Gael Monfils, 36, born in October 2022.

Could these babies usher in the next generation of tennis stars in 20 years?

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
