X reacts to Team USA winning gold in women’s team gymnastics

The United States won the gold medal in women’s team gymnastics on Tuesday. The American team of Simone Biles of Columbus Ohio, Jade Carey of Phoenix, Arizona, Jordan Chiles of Tualatin, Oregon, Sunisa Lee of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Hezly Rivera of Hackensack, New Jersey posted a score of 171.296. Italy won silver with 165.494 points and Brazil won bronze with 164.497 points.

Let’s not kid ourselves. The face of the American team is Biles, who won her fifth Olympic gold medal, and is the heavy favourite in the women’s individual event on Thursday. Here is X’s reaction.

Simone Biles now has the most Olympic Medals EVER for a USA Gymnast. The @ChicagoBears UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT when they gave her husband Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to be present in Paris FOR HIS WIFE in that moment. This was BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL. This is family pic.twitter.com/nMcB133aqr — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 31, 2024

Biles now has eight Olympic medals (five gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals). She passes Shannon Miller of Rolla, Missouri, who won seven medals. Biles won five medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (gold in the women’s team, all around, vault, floor exercise, and bronze in the balance beam), silver in the women’s team event and bronze in the women’s balance beam at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, and now gold in the women’s team event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles, Suni Lee to face off in historic women's all-around gymnastics finalhttps://t.co/H4bTSnbGs7 — MSN Sports (@MSNSports) July 31, 2024

Now the focus will be on the women’s all-around gymnastics final where Biles and Lee will battle for gold on Thursday. Biles won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and Lee won gold in Tokyo. Only twice have Americans won gold and silver in the all-around event at a single Olympic Games. At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Nastia Liukin of Parker, Texas won gold and Shawn Johnson of Des Moines, Iowa won silver. Then when Biles won gold in Rio de Janeiro, Aly Raisman of Needham, Massachusetts won silver.

El beso de película de Simone Biles y su marido en la fiesta posterior a la victoria en París 2024 👩🏿‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏿 https://t.co/0nlPHSWJce — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) July 31, 2024

Here is a victory kiss. Biles is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. The National Football League player was given permission by the Bears to go to Paris.