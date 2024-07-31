Olympics

X reacts to Team USA winning gold in women’s team gymnastics

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

The United States won the gold medal in women’s team gymnastics on Tuesday. The American team of Simone Biles of Columbus Ohio, Jade Carey of Phoenix, Arizona, Jordan Chiles of Tualatin, Oregon, Sunisa Lee of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Hezly Rivera of Hackensack, New Jersey posted a score of 171.296. Italy won silver with 165.494 points and Brazil won bronze with 164.497 points.

Let’s not kid ourselves. The face of the American team is Biles, who won her fifth Olympic gold medal, and is the heavy favourite in the women’s individual event on Thursday. Here is X’s reaction.

Biles now has eight Olympic medals (five gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals). She passes Shannon Miller of Rolla, Missouri, who won seven medals. Biles won five medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (gold in the women’s team, all around, vault, floor exercise, and bronze in the balance beam), silver in the women’s team event and bronze in the women’s balance beam at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, and now gold in the women’s team event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Now the focus will be on the women’s all-around gymnastics final where Biles and Lee will battle for gold on Thursday. Biles won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and Lee won gold in Tokyo. Only twice have Americans won gold and silver in the all-around event at a single Olympic Games. At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Nastia Liukin of Parker, Texas won gold and Shawn Johnson of Des Moines, Iowa won silver. Then when Biles won gold in Rio de Janeiro, Aly Raisman of Needham, Massachusetts won silver.

Here is a victory kiss. Biles is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. The National Football League player was given permission by the Bears to go to Paris.

Topics  
Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Olympics

Olympics
Simone Biles

Five must see events on Day 4 of the 2024 Olympics

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2024
Olympics
USATSI_22648956_168396541_lowres-2
Canada penalized for using a drone in monitoring New Zealand practice
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
Olympics
Five Must See Moments On Day Two Of The 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
Olympics
Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang
France wins Olympic gold in men’s rugby sevens
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2024
Olympics
USATSI_23839216_168396541_lowres-2
Belgium wins two Olympic medals in men’s cycling time trial
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2024
Olympics
Angelique Kerber is No.8 on top 100 female tennis players of all time
Six must see moments on day one of the 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2024
Olympics
Soccer: Womens World Cup-USA vs Netherlands
Five headlines to start the 2024 Olympic Soccer Tournaments
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top