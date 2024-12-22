Yankees sign first baseman Paul Goldschmidt

The New York Yankees have signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of Wilmington, Delaware according to Leo Morgenstern of MLB Trade Rumors. The terms of the deal are one year, and worth $12.5 million.

Third Major League Baseball Team

Goldschmidt is entering his 15th Major League Baseball season. He previously spent eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2018, and six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2019 to 2024.

Goldschmidt’s 2024 MLB season

Goldschmidt batted .245 with 22 home runs and 65 runs batted in with the Cardinals. During 154 games, 599 at bats and 654 plate appearances, he scored 70 runs and had 147 hits, 33 doubles, one triple, 11 stolen bases, 47 walks, 248 total bases, and two sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .414. The triple came in a 10-5 Cardinals win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 18. On May 26, Goldschmidt had a two-home run game in a 4-3 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs.

Goldschmidt’s MVP season

In 2022, Goldschmidt was the National League Most Valuable Player while with the Cardinals. He batted .317 with 35 home runs and 115 runs batted in. During 151 games, 561 at bats, and 651 plate appearances, Goldschmidt scored 106 runs and had 178 hits, 41 doubles, seven stolen bases, 79 walks, 324 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .404, and a National League leading slugging percentage of .578.

Other Major League Accolades

Goldschmidt was a National League All-Star for six straight seasons with the Diamondbacks from 2013 to 2018. He was also a National League All-Star with the Cardinals in 2022. During the 2012 season, Goldschmidt led the National League with nine sacrifice flies. Then in 2013, Goldschmidt led the National League with 36 home runs, 125 runs batted in, 332 total bases, and a slugging percentage of .551. Goldschmidt was second in National League MVP voting behind only Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen of Fort Meade, Florida. Goldschmidt also led the National League with 116 walks in 2016.