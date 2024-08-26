MLB News and Rumors

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge records 50th home in a season for a third time

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is one of the best hitters of all of baseball. He continued his remarkable power ability on Sunday in a dominant 10-3 Yankees win over the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. The outfielder from Linden, California hit two home runs, and in the process became the fifth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a season three times. Judge previously had 52 home runs in 2017 and 62 home runs in 2022.

Look back at Yankees/Rockies game Sunday

Judge only had two hits and both of them were home runs. He also scored two times and had three runs batted in. Judge hit a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo home run in the seventh inning. Judge put the Yankees up 2-0 as he scored second baseman Gleyber Torres of Caracas, Venezuela, who reached base via a walk. By hitting an opening inning 431 foot dinger, Judge tied the Major League record for most home runs in the first inning in a season with 18. The only other player to hit 18 first inning home runs was Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez of New York, New York, who achieved the feat in 2001. Judge’s 18th first inning home run was also the 50th home run he has had this season.

Then in the seventh inning. Judge hit his 51st home run with a solo shot to put the Yankees up 6-3. Judge’s home run was 377 feet to right center.

Judge in 2024

Judge leads the Major Leagues with 51 home runs, 122 runs batted in, a .465 on base percentage, .736 slugging percentage, and 338 total bases. He has also scored 104 runs, 153 hits, 30 doubles, one triple, six stolen bases, 106 walks, a .333 batting average and two sacrifice flies. The sacrifice flies came in a 4-3 Yankees win over the Houston Astros on March 31, and in an 8-0 Yankees win over the San Diego Padres on May 24. The triple came in a 9-5 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins on June 5.

Who are the other four players to accomplish the feat?

Four players have hit 50 home runs in a season at least thrice in a career. New York Yankees outfielder Babe Ruth of Baltimore, Maryland, first baseman Mark McGwire of Pomona, California, and Chicago Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic accomplished the feat four times. Ruth hit 54 home runs in 1920, 59 home runs in 1921, 60 home runs in 1927, and 54 home runs in 1928. McGwire hit 52 home runs with the Oakland Athletics in 1996, 58 home runs with the Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals in 1997, 70 home runs with the Cardinals in 1998, and 65 home runs with the Cardinals in 1999. Sosa hit 66 home runs in 1998, 63 home runs in 1999, 50 home runs in 2000 and 64 home runs in 2001. Meanwhile, Rodriguez hit 52 home runs with the Rangers in 2001, 57 home runs with the Rangers in 2002, and 54 home runs with the Yankees in 2007.

 

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors
