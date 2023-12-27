MLB News and Rumors

Yankees trade outfielder Estevan Florial to Guardians

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Estevan Florial

The New York Yankees traded outfielder Estevan Florial of Barahona, Dominican Republic on Tuesday for right handed pitcher Cody Morris of Columbia, Maryland. Florial has spent the last four seasons with the Yankees since 2020, while Morris has spent the last two seasons with the Guardians since 2022.

Estevan Florial’s statistics in 2023

Florial batted .230 with the Yankees in 2023, with zero home runs and eight runs batted in. During 19 games, 61 at bats, and 71 plate appearances, he scored five runs, and had 14 hits, three doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, seven walks, 19 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .324, slugging percentage of .311.

Lone career triple, home run and sacrifice fly

In Florial’s MLB career, he has one triple, one home run and one sacrifice fly. The triple and sacrifice fly came in 2023. The triple was in a 7-1 Yankees loss to the eventual National League Championship Series winner Arizona Diamondbacks on September 24, and the sacrifice fly was the game winning run batted in, which scored catcher Austin Wells of Las Vegas, Nevada, and broke a 4-4 deadlock in the eighth inning, and gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead in a 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on September 25. The home run came in a 6-4 Yankees win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20, 2021. The dinger came in Florial’s third Major League Baseball game.

Florial was Expendable

The Yankees had less of a need for Florial on their roster with the acquisitions of Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal on December 6. With the Guardians having a younger team than the Yankees, expect Florial to get more playing time in Cleveland this year than he did in New York last year.

Struggling with the Guardians

It was a disappointing season for Morris in 2023. He gave up six earned runs in eight innings of work for an earned run average of 6.75 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.00.

 

 

Topics  
Indians MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Mitch Garver

Mariners sign catcher Mitch Garver

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21146129_168396541_lowres-2
Former Orioles corner infielder Ryan Minor dies at age 49
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21503859 (1)
MLB Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Ranking the Top 5 Free Agent Starting Pitchers Now that Yamamoto Has Signed
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
pi-mlb-dbacks-shelby-miller-031016.vresize.1200.675.high.1
Tigers sign right handed relief pitcher Shelby Miller
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
yoshinobu-yamamoto-1
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Signs: Yamamoto Joins the Dodgers! A look at Yamamoto’s Contract and Winners-Losers of the Yamamoto Sweepstakes.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20109012 (1)
2024 MLB Rule Changes: What are the 2024 MLB Rule Changes?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Associated Press names Shohei Ohtani Male Athlete of the Year
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top