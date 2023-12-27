Yankees trade outfielder Estevan Florial to Guardians

The New York Yankees traded outfielder Estevan Florial of Barahona, Dominican Republic on Tuesday for right handed pitcher Cody Morris of Columbia, Maryland. Florial has spent the last four seasons with the Yankees since 2020, while Morris has spent the last two seasons with the Guardians since 2022.

Estevan Florial’s statistics in 2023

Florial batted .230 with the Yankees in 2023, with zero home runs and eight runs batted in. During 19 games, 61 at bats, and 71 plate appearances, he scored five runs, and had 14 hits, three doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, seven walks, 19 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .324, slugging percentage of .311.

Lone career triple, home run and sacrifice fly

In Florial’s MLB career, he has one triple, one home run and one sacrifice fly. The triple and sacrifice fly came in 2023. The triple was in a 7-1 Yankees loss to the eventual National League Championship Series winner Arizona Diamondbacks on September 24, and the sacrifice fly was the game winning run batted in, which scored catcher Austin Wells of Las Vegas, Nevada, and broke a 4-4 deadlock in the eighth inning, and gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead in a 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on September 25. The home run came in a 6-4 Yankees win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20, 2021. The dinger came in Florial’s third Major League Baseball game.

Florial was Expendable

The Yankees had less of a need for Florial on their roster with the acquisitions of Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal on December 6. With the Guardians having a younger team than the Yankees, expect Florial to get more playing time in Cleveland this year than he did in New York last year.

Struggling with the Guardians

It was a disappointing season for Morris in 2023. He gave up six earned runs in eight innings of work for an earned run average of 6.75 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.00.