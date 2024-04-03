Yankees trade reliever Nick Ramirez to the Dodgers

The New York Yankees have traded left handed relief pitcher Nick Ramirez of Anaheim Hills, California to the Los Angeles Dodgers according to Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report on Tuesday. In return the Yankees are receiving cash considerations. The Dodgers will be the fourth Major League Baseball team Ramirez has pitched for. He was also with the Detroit Tigers in 2019 and 2020, the San Diego Padres in 2021, and the New York Yankees in 2023. During the 2022 baseball season, Ramirez was with the Seattle Mariners organization, but spent the entire year in AAA, as he was with the Mariners’ minor league affiliate in Tacoma. By being traded from the Yankees to the Dodgers, Ramirez returns to his home state of California.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

In 32 games, Ramirez had a record of one win and two losses for an earned run average of 2.66. In 40 2/3 innings pitched, Ramirez had one hold, one save, 28 strikeouts, and gave up 41 hits, 12 earned runs, and nine walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23.

Ramirez’s Win in 2023

Ramirez’s lone victory in relief for the Yankees in 2023 came on September 15 in a 7-5 Yankees win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in interleague action. Ramirez threw an inning and a third, and had four ground ball outs.

Ramirez’s Save in 2023

Ramirez’s lone save for the Yankees in 2023 came on September 12 in a 4-1 Yankees win over the number one rival, the Boston Red Sox. Ramirez had one strikeout, one flyout and one ground out. It was also Ramirez’s first save of his Major League career.

Leading the National League West

The transaction between the Dodgers and Yankees was a trade among first place clubs. The Yankees lead the American League East with a record of five wins and one loss. The Dodgers lead the National League West with a record of six wins and two losses.

Injury issues among pitchers in L.A.

It should be noted the Dodgers have numerous injuries to their pitching staff. Among those out are Walker Buehler, Shohei Ohtani (although the Japanese phenom is still batting), Clayton Kershaw, Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, and Emmet Sheehan.