Josh Rosen believes he's the best QB in the draft, claims others are 'flashier'

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen likely won’t be one of the top two quarterbacks taken in the draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not among the most talented.

Sam Darnold and Josh Allen are rumored to be the two quarterbacks the Browns are mulling with the No. 1 overall pick, but given the team’s history, that doesn’t exactly mean they’re the two best.

As for Rosen, he himself believes he’s the best quarterback in the class.

“I’m the best QB in the draft,” he said, via Sam Alipour of ESPN. “A lot of guys are flashier, but I think I’m the most efficient, monotonously consistent QB in this draft,” he said. “(Aaron) Rodgers has some flair, but if you watch Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, there’s nothing that’s explosive or Johnny Manziel-like. It’s just quarterbacking.”

He might be right. If anything, he and Baker Mayfield are among the two best in the class as far as being able to start immediately. Allen and Darnold are projects, and their development will depend on how the coaches work with them.

One thing’s for sure: Allen is the smartest quarterback in the draft.