Tom Brady, Gisele ride camels in Qatar (PHOTO)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, are enjoying the offseason by vacationing in Qatar.
And apparently, they elected to ride camels while there, judging by this photo Gisele posted on Instagram.
The goat rode a camel.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, are enjoying the offseason by vacationing in Qatar.
And apparently, they elected to ride camels while there, judging by this photo Gisele posted on Instagram.
The goat rode a camel.
The New York Mets (11-1) are living very good right now. Despite losing their top two catchers to injury on the same day, the Mets keep (…)
If you’ve been watching the first round series between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets, you’ll know that the Wild (…)
Dez Bryant appears to be leaning toward joining an NFC East team, if the interest is there, so he can attempt to stick it to the Cowboys (…)
The Knicks really don’t have anyone on their roster or coaching staff to boast about, aside from Kristaps Porzingis, who, at times, (…)
Nick Young is one of the most entertaining NBA players to watch, both on and off the court. Swaggy P has been known to taunt his opponents (…)
Sixers big man Joel Embiid won’t be playing in Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Heat, but he does apparently (…)
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Apr 14, 2018 Gila River Arena Glendale, (…)
Carter Hutton had an outstanding statistical 2017-18. Over his 32 appearances, Hutton led the NHL in both GAA (2.09) and save percentage (…)
Comments