Aaron Boone shoots down Sonny Gray's request for personal catcher

Aaron Boone may take a personable approach with his players, but he’s still a bit old-school, so he’s not going to give anyone any preferential treatment.

So when Sonny Gray personally requested to have Austin Romine catch in Friday’s game, not only did Boone shoot it down, but he made sure that Gary Sanchez was behind the plate.

Aaron Boone said that he has no interest in giving Sonny Gray a personal catcher, which is part of the reason Gary Sanchez is catching tonight. “We feel like it’s a relationship that needs to work.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 20, 2018

Boone is right. It’s a long season, and there’s nothing wrong with taking a few licks in April to potentially develop a stronger relationship between players as the season goes on.

It’s a bit of a gamble, as it relates to Friday’s game, but it figures to be a smart decision for the long run.

And, frankly, most managers would side with Boone here.