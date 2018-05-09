Dylan Bundy made MLB history for pitching terribly against Royals

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy has been pretty great this season, at least so far, but he was anything but on Tuesday.

Bundy was torched by the Royals for seven (!) runs, including four homers, and failed to even record an out.

The Royals started their game off vs the Orioles on fire, scoring 7 runs on 4 home runs…before recording a single out. The Royals finished the 1st inning with 10 runs, their most in the 1st since 2006 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2018

That epically terrible stat line is something that no MLB pitcher in history had ever been able to muster.

It’s almost impossible to be that bad. A ground ball or fly ball out seems destined to occur, at least at some point, yet Bundy was not able to record a single one.