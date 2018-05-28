COLUMN: The Pirates had a chance to take a stand; didn't

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shutout against the Chicago Cubs today, 7-0. They have lost eight of ten games and are now 28-25 this season. Today’s loss marks a low point in the season, at least morale wise.

The Pirates didn’t show up today. They are in the midst of their worst stretch of baseball this season. It happens. Plenty of games are played.

The most frustrating aspect of today’s game came in the top of the eighth inning. With the Cubs winning 3-0 and the game all but over, Chris Jimenez hit a ground ball to shortstop. The bases were loaded at this point with zero outs. Sean Rodriguez cleanly fielded the ball and fired home, recording the force out. As Elias Diaz attempted to make a throw to first base for a potential double play, the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo slid directly into his leg, altering his throw into right field. Two more runs score. Ballgame. Diaz appeared to be walking gingerly after the play.

Here’s a still picture of Rizzo sliding home via Twitter.

This slide was dirty. It was so, so dirty. Rizzo’s legs were nowhere close to touching the plate. It was not a baseball play. Rizzo put all of his weight into the back of Diaz’s knee with full intentions of doing just that. Diaz is lucky he wasn’t seriously injured. This could’ve been the Jung-Ho Kang play 2.0. And no, I am not talking plantar fasciitis.

Ultimately, the slide was reviewed and deemed legal. The Buster Posey rule remains a farce. I doubt this slide is reviewed any further by the MLB. Such is life. Classic stuff.

In the top of the ninth, the Pirates had a chance to take matters into their own hands. Rizzo was at the plate. An opportunity to retaliate was present.

Usually, I am against throwing at hitters. It puts your team at a disadvantage by giving the opposing team a free baserunner just to “prove a point”. That said, if there were ever a time to prove a point, this was it.

Richard Rodriguez and the Pirates elected to pitch to Rizzo normally and he rewarded that decision by smashing a two-run single. Insult was added to injury.

Weak

So weak. In my opinion, Rizzo’s slide warranted repercussion. When Rizzo was batting in the ninth inning, the Cubs had runners on second and third with no outs. The base was open.

The Pirates had a perfect opportunity to take a stand against the Cubs, a team with a history of dirty slides. At least against the Pirates.

Drill Rizzo in the back or thigh with a 95 mph heater. Make it known that the hit by pitch was intentional. Rub it in. Stare him down as he walks to first base. Spit at the Cubs dugout. Anything. If the benches clear, good. Rizzo’s slide was unacceptable. Make it known that a slide like that will not be tolerated.

The Pirates failed to do anything. Rizzo singled. The Cubs earned an easy win. They laughed in the dugout and had a good time. The Pirates swallowed their medicine.

The Pirates are a young team. They are talented but inconsistent. Right now, they are playing uninspired baseball.

I am not usually one for rah-rah baseball. Today was different. Taking a stand today could’ve done nothing but good. Let your teammates know you have their back. Let other teams know that you won’t take their crap. Show that you have a spine.

The Pirates went down without a fight today. They had two total hits. The bullpen imploded again. It was a pathetic performance.

Perhaps the Pirates hit will Rizzo tomorrow. In my mind, it would be too little too late. Why hinder a new game?

The Pirates had their chance today to stand up for themselves and blew it.

In my mind, that’s a bad look.