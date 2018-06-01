Isaiah Thomas wants an NBA summer league in Seattle

It’s not an expansion team, but how about a summer league? Seattle has wanted an NBA team since the Supersonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008, but maybe for a start, Washington native Isaiah Thomas suggests that maybe the city should try to host an NBA summer league.

I was thinking. The @NBA should have one of the summer leagues in Seattle until we get a team back out here… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 1, 2018

An NBA summer league in Seattle could be a true test of basketball popularity in Seattle. The city of Seattle already has a competitive summer league called the Crawsover Pro-Am League, which was founded by fellow Washington native and NBA veteran Jamal Crawford. Basketball could be thriving in Seattle this summer if Thomas gets his wish.

NBA executives have hinted at potential expansion teams in (or relocation to) Kansas City, Mexico City, and Seattle. Could an NBA summer league be the start of a potential campaign for an NBA team in Seattle? IT might be on to something.