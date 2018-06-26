Wizards trade Marcin Gortat to Clippers for Austin Rivers

Before last Thursday’s NBA Draft, Hoop District reported that Marcin Gortat’s time with the Washington Wizards would be coming to an end. Although it did not occur with Washington moving their No. 15 overall pick that they eventually used to select Troy Brown Jr., the move was coming and it is here just days before the start of free agency on July 1. The Wizards have acquired shooting guard Austin Rivers from the Los Angeles Clippers, one of the teams interested in the Polish center a source said last week, for Gortat, per Woj and multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2018

Rivers, 25, provides a legitimate backup to Bradley Beal who had none last season because of an ineffective Jodie Meeks. The former Duke product averaged 15.1 points as a starter last season in Los Angeles. He is a 35.5 percent career three-point shooter and set a career-high last season with 37.8 percent. The son of Doc, his now former head coach, is a sub-par defender with a 113 DRtg. In 33 minutes per game, Rivers also averaged 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals to go along with 42.4 percent shooting from the field. For some reason, he is a miserable 64.9 percent free throw shooter in his career.

Salary cap wise, the move saves the Wizards a little bit of money, Gortat ($13.565 M) vs. Rivers ($12.65 M), in the swap of expiring contracts. That is always important to Ted Leonsis as he is likely set to pay the repeater’s tax this season. With four roster spots open, which do not necessarily need to all be filled (just two), Washington has a team salary of $126.6 million, which is already past the projected luxury tax line of $123 million.

Washington now has a major void in their starting lineup at center as it would be unpractical for Ian Mahinmi and his 7.2 fouls per 36 minutes line from last year. Jason Smith is not the answer either. Either the Wizards could platoon Mahinmi and Markieff Morris at the five or, the more likelier option, they will add a veteran big man (i.e. Nerlens Noel or Dwight Howard?) in free agency on the cheap as they will not have anything but the MLE and veteran’s minimum to offer.