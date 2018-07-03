Look: Bryce Harper's custom Fourth of July cleats are slick

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will be looking sharp in Wednesday’s Fourth of July matchup against the Red Sox.

Harper, who has rocked plenty of custom cleats in his day, will be doing exactly that in the early-start game.

On his feet will be a special edition of his Under Armour Harper 3 cleats, and you can check out a sneak-peek of them in the photos below. Check out the fireworks stretching across the shoe, from heel to toe.

Bryce Harper's Fourth of July special edition Harper 3s are sick. Check out the fireworks from heel to toe. pic.twitter.com/i4w2JzD9fW — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) July 3, 2018

It could be Harper’s final Fourth of July as a member of the Nationals, so it appears he’s going out with a bang.