The Rays have been heating up, and all of a sudden, they’re back in the playoff race.

As such, players are making sure they’re at their best at all times, being that every moment counts.

The Rays put together a frustrating performance on Wednesday, in a 3-0 loss to the lackluster Marlins, and Carlos Gomez really wasn’t happy about it.

In fact, he took his frustration out on a poor Gatorade cooler in the dugout — and yeah, it’s safe to say he destroyed it.

When someone brings veggie burgers to the 4th of July BBQ. pic.twitter.com/mDlpU5bblv — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 4, 2018

Yeesh.