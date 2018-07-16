NFL

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele ride donkeys on vacation at exotic island during vacation

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is biding his time until training camp opens, and he’s apparently doing so somewhere out in the wilderness.

Brady posted a photo with Gisele and his three kids — all of whom were riding donkeys — in an area that looked more like “Jurassic Park” than anything.

Gisele looked to be having a blast, and as for Brady, well, his hat alone deserves plenty of props. Maybe it’s to signify that he was somewhere in Australia, or maybe South Africa — who knows?

Any guesses as to where Brady and Co. are?

