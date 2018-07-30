Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic score first-ever MLS hat trick in win over Orlando FC

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, when on, looks like he’s in a class above all other defenders in Major League Soccer.

Ibra has scored over 500 goals in his career, and he has the size and explosiveness to completely change the outcome of a game.

That was exactly what happened during Sunday’s game against Orlando FC, when Ibra was literally a one-man team, doing just enough to propel them to victory. To Orlando’s credit, they scored three goals on the road, which is often more than enough to emerge with three points. Unfortunately for them, Ibra was unstoppable, and scored just as many, helping his team to squeak out a 4-3 win.

Ibra’s first two goals were headers — in the 47th and 67th minute — but he wasn’t done. He showed he can bang home beautiful finishes as well, which he did in the 71st, for the game-winning goal.

And when Ibra records a hat trick, well, off goes the shirt!

Score the hat trick, throw the shirt. GO ON, @Ibra_official! pic.twitter.com/0XYAcI8fC5 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 30, 2018

Man, he is fun to watch, and quite a moneymaker for some of us that enjoy soccer.