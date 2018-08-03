Look: Patriots fan gets tattoo of Tom Brady's autograph on her arm

Tom Brady is a legend among Patriots aficionados, as the five-time Super Bowl winner has brought fans in the New England area plenty to cheer about since making his first career start in 2001.

One particular Patriots fan showed how passionate she is about Brady, after getting his autograph on her arm — rather than her No. 12 jersey — at training camp. And we now know why she elected to have Brady write on her arm, because she ended up getting a tattoo of the autograph to commemorate it.

Brady will likely retire in the next few years, but that tattoo will remain.