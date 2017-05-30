Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Cowboys Blog
Stephen Jones: Player for a Draft Pick
Posted by on May 30, 2017

The Dallas Cowboys are always looking at ways to improve the team. Earlier today Stephen Jones was on DallasCowboys.com talking about various topics, covering Will McClay, La’el Collins to name a few.

But the topic that really caught my ear was the proposition of the Cowboys having so much depth that they could do a player-for-player trade, or player-for-draft pick trade. Pretty juicy comments by Stephen Jones.

For more details on this discussion, click play below on my YouTube Channel.

Let’s go Dallas!

Partnered Stories