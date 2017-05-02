Every year, draft nuggets come out and this year we have one from Will McClay and the decision that went into drafting Taco Charlton instead of TJ Watt with the #28 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Basically it came down to scheme fit. One player (Taco) was a better fit for a 4-3 end and the other player (Watt) was better suited for a 3-4 OLB.

In the end, that is exactly what happened. The Cowboys drafted Charlton, and the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted TJ Watt as an OLB.

Will McClay says:

“I think T.J. Watt’s deal was we felt like he could potentially play defensive end for us, but it was a projection. It was a projection of a guy that had converted from tight end, now he’s going to try to play defensive end in this scheme, and probably a better fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker because they do different jobs than 4-3 defensive ends. Not to say that he wouldn’t will himself to being a 4-3 end”

You have to wonder if Charlton was gone, would they have gone cornerback instead? They said they had one last cornerback with a 1st round grade and it’s believed that was Kevin King.

Interesting how the draft plays out.

For more on this, check out the video version of this discussion below.

Let’s go Dallas!