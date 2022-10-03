Updates

Tom Brady’s Wife Misses Another Game As Star QB Get’s Injured

Kyle Curran
Brady and Mahomes
Tom Brady’s supermodel girlfriend Gisele Bündchen missed yet another one of the star quarterback’s football games on Sunday amid divorce rumours. 

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the second straight week, as they were defeated 31-41 by the Kansas City Chiefs. The 45-year-old also appeared to suffer an injury to his arm on a strip sack in the second quarter of the loss, in a game where Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes dominated

Bündchen, 42, has not been seen at any of Brady’s games this season, was spotted walking alone in Miami over the weekend, however she was nowhere to be seen on Sunday.

Brady returned to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers home game against the Chiefs, after being forced to evacuate his Florida home earlier this week due to Hurricane Ian.

Not showing at Brady’s games all comes amid the rumours that the couple are going through a rough patch in their relationship. Since rumours of tension between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady’s decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems.

Ahead of this season, Brady had initially quit his long career, in part, to focus on his family – as he vowed to spend more time with them since Giesele ‘deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.’

NFL News and Rumors Updates
Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
