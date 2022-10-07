Denver Broncs QB Russell Wilson Says He ‘let the team down’ IN OT Loss

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has partly took the blame for his teams 12-9 overtime loss on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. in which he threw two interceptions.

“It’s very simple, at the end of the day I’ve got to be better, I’ve got to play better,” Wilson said. “The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives… At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

Wilson threw his second interception, with just over two minutes to play in regulation, with the Broncos in a position to put the game to bed. And his poor throw on fourth-and-inches from the Colts’ 6-yard line in overtime, when he didn’t see a free KJ Hamler, and tried to squeeze the ball into Courtland Sutton, and that was the last play of the match.

The nine-time Pro Bowler finished 21-of-39 passing for 274 yards with zero touchdowns and the two interceptions, he all over the place for most of the night. And in the first half, he was just 9-0f-17 -passing for 69 yards in the first half.

The Broncos’ red zone continued to suffer, as they finished without a TD and have scored just two in their three home games combined.