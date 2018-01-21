Patriots head coach Bill Belichick not only cracked a smile, but he was seen clapping on the sideline late in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Patriots elected to run the ball on third-and-9 with 1:30 remaining in the game, rather than having Tom Brady throw it, since the Jaguars still had one timeout remaining. Dion Lewis ran outside and picked up 18 yards for a first down, essentially ending the game. The Patriots then went into victory formation, and emerged victorious with a 24-20 win.

And Belichick was pumped up about it — check out his reaction on the sideline.

Super #rare footage of Bill Belichick showing emotions pic.twitter.com/IPS0Kk2IY6 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 21, 2018

What a game — and what a display of emotion.