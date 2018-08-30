Draymond Green weighs in on LeBron James joining Lakers

It has been nearly two months since LeBron James made the decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency on a four-year, $153 million deal.

There has been plenty of reaction around the league to the move that has seen much positive feedback from many of his peers. Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green was the latest to weigh in on the situation stating that it was a “great” decision for James to make the transition to join the Western Conference to play in Los Angeles, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

On LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers: “That is great. He was able to make a decision he wanted to make regardless of whatever anyone thought. To see someone make that kind of decision is always exciting to see.”

This has put James in line to compete against Green and the Warriors for least the next few years of his career where there could be plenty of entertaining battles between both teams. James has played some of the best basketball of his career against Golden State that could continue with him now a member of the Lakers.

It has also put him in line to compete in the playoffs against the Warriors for a chance to reach the NBA Finals to contend for an NBA title, which the Green has helped lead his team to three championships in the last four years. Golden State has been the toast of the league over the stretch.

Beyond that, this move from James creates another intriguing storyline as he attempts to lead one of the historic franchises in the league back to relevancy. The Lakers have missed the playoffs in each of the last five years, which has marked the longest playoff drought in team history. The addition of James to Los Angeles has created a buzz that has been lacking for quite some time that could see them potentially test the Warriors down the line.