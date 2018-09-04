Terrell Owens 'regrets nothing' after declining HOF induction ceremony (Video)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens marches to the beat of his own drum — that much is clear.

Owens, unlike so many before him, elected not to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, as he was feeling slighted for not getting voted in sooner.

Instead, Owens held a private ceremony at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga — his alma mater.

Many have asked him exactly why he chose to skip Canton, and he finally opened up about doing so, in a video that was appropriately titled “WHY.”

‘This is the happiest I’ve felt in a long time,” Owens said. “I have no regrets.”

Well, now we know.