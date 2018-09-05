Anthony Davis casually drains full-court shot with ease (Video)

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has been working on his perimeter shot during the offseason, apparently.

Davis recently posted a video showing him shooting hoops, but he wasn’t close to the basket or in the paint, like we’re used to seeing.

Instead, Davis uncorked a full-court shot from the baseline, and he absolutely drained it. His celebration that followed was pretty epic, and we get the sense that Davis is looking forward to the 2018-19 season tipping off.

Think you can one-up me? Show me your best trick shot! #beatthebrow pic.twitter.com/IK336Vj4FN — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) September 5, 2018

The fact that he didn’t even use the backboard is impressive. Maybe Warriors star Stephen Curry now has some competition as it relates to half and full-court shots.