Anthony Davis casually drains full-court shot with ease (Video)

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has been working on his perimeter shot during the offseason, apparently.
Davis recently posted a video showing him shooting hoops, but he wasn’t close to the basket or in the paint, like we’re used to seeing.
Instead, Davis uncorked a full-court shot from the baseline, and he absolutely drained it. His celebration that followed was pretty epic, and we get the sense that Davis is looking forward to the 2018-19 season tipping off.
The fact that he didn’t even use the backboard is impressive. Maybe Warriors star Stephen Curry now has some competition as it relates to half and full-court shots.
