Mike Zimmer on upset loss: Bills 'kicked our butts'

No one gave the previously-winless Bills a chance on the road against the Vikings on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from winning the game in dominant fashion.

The Bills were listed as the biggest underdog of the NFL season so far, being 17-point underdogs, yet they managed to take a 27-0 lead into the half, shocking everyone. Minnesota’s offense didn’t even operate past midfield until midway through the third quarter, and that only happened due to a poor punt and penalty. Buffalo’s defense set the tone right out of the gate, and it did not let up at any point in the game. The Vikings’ lone touchdown didn’t even come until just under three minutes remaining, and for awhile, it appeared they’d get shut out at home.

It was the biggest NFL upset in 23 years, and it busted many fans’ survivor pools, with the Vikings being a trendy pick.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was asked if his team took the Bills lightly after the game was in the books, but he didn’t believe that was the case.

“I don’t think we took this team too lightly,” Zimmer said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “I think they came out and kicked our butts.”

That appears to be a fair assessment of what happened during the game, but given how the Vikings started, it did look like Minnesota’s players were a bit overconfident on the field, and it cost them.