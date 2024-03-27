The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their secondary by signing Tre’Davious White. White was a key part of Buffalo’s defense the past few years. He was injured for most of last season, but when healthy, was one of the better defensive backs in the NFL. He has made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro Team throughout his career. The deal is worth $8.5 million with a max value of $10 million. If White can remain healthy, then this is a solid signing for the Los Angeles Rams who have lost some key players this offseason.

Rams and Cornerback, Tre’Davious White Agree to One-Year Deal Worth $8.5 Million

Tre’Davious White’s Impact

As alluded to already, White is one of the more underappreciated cornerbacks in the league. For his career, he has recorded 18 interceptions, 68 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 12 tackles for a loss. He helped bolster what was a deadly Buffalo Bills secondary. During his Pro Bowl season in 2019, White logged a league-best six interceptions, 17 passes defended, two forced fumbles, four tackles for a loss, 48 solo tackles, and 58 combined tackles.

Per Pro Football Focus, White was ranked as the eighth best outside corner back in 2022. Not to mention, he had the fifth best grade (88.5) among cornerbacks during his rookie campaign. While injuries have been a concern for Tre’Davious White, he has certainly proven that he is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL when on the field. Considering all of this, the Los Angeles Rams received a bargain.

How He Will Fit With the Los Angeles Rams

It is no secret by now that the Rams lost some major firepower on the defensive side with Aaron Donald retiring. Their defense has taken a couple steps back ever since their Super Bowl victory in 2021. Last season, the Los Angeles Rams ranked 20th in overall team defense. However, they were still a playoff team with young talent such as wide receiver, Puka Nacua, beginning to blossom.

Adding Tre’Davious White on a team-friendly, one-year deal is a low-risk, high-reward proposition for the organization. Last season, the Rams ranked 20th in passing defense. With signing White, this particular ranking should improve this season. Especially if they add extra talent to the secondary during the NFL Draft. While this is not the splashiest free agent signing this offseason, it could be one of the more underrated ones if White thrives in Los Angeles’ secondary.