Bills

NFL Training Camp: Damar Hamlin Back In Pads At Bills’ Practice

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Damar Hamlin

A Story Everyone Can Root For

It was an emotional and momentous day for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he achieved a significant milestone in his recovery journey. On Monday, Hamlin took a monumental step by participating in practice in pads for the first time since the harrowing incident that occurred earlier in the year.

A Scary Scene in January

The 25-year-old safety endured a terrifying moment during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. A forceful tackle to his chest caused him to collapse, and he had to be resuscitated by swift and heroic emergency medical personnel. After a tense and critical 15 minutes, Hamlin was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Hamlin’s resilience and determination shone through. His road to recovery began, and it has been nothing short of remarkable. In a testament to his incredible progress, just three months after the on-field collapse, medical professionals cleared him to return to football without any restrictions. This incredible feat allowed him to be fully engaged in training camp, where he embraced the opportunity to once again be a part of the team.

Nothing But Support For Hamlin

Hamlin’s return to the practice field in pads was a moment filled with pride, support, and love. His parents and younger brother were present, as well as his agent, Ira Turner, all providing unwavering encouragement. The sight of Hamlin back in action was not only inspiring to his teammates but also deeply touching to fans who welcomed him with warm and enthusiastic cheers.

The journey back to the football field has been a testament to Damar Hamlin’s strength and resilience. His determination to overcome adversity and the incredible support from his loved ones and the football community has played an integral role in his remarkable recovery. As he continues to progress and work towards his return to competitive play, Damar Hamlin serves as an inspiration to all who witness his courage and fortitude in the face of adversity.

Topics  
Bills Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
