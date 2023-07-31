NFL Training Camp: Damar Hamlin Back In Pads At Bills’ Practice

A Story Everyone Can Root For

It was an emotional and momentous day for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he achieved a significant milestone in his recovery journey. On Monday, Hamlin took a monumental step by participating in practice in pads for the first time since the harrowing incident that occurred earlier in the year.

Damar Hamlin back in pads for the first time since January here at #Bills camp. pic.twitter.com/UPbWbeWBZO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2023

A Scary Scene in January

The 25-year-old safety endured a terrifying moment during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. A forceful tackle to his chest caused him to collapse, and he had to be resuscitated by swift and heroic emergency medical personnel. After a tense and critical 15 minutes, Hamlin was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Hamlin’s resilience and determination shone through. His road to recovery began, and it has been nothing short of remarkable. In a testament to his incredible progress, just three months after the on-field collapse, medical professionals cleared him to return to football without any restrictions. This incredible feat allowed him to be fully engaged in training camp, where he embraced the opportunity to once again be a part of the team.

Nothing But Support For Hamlin

Hamlin’s return to the practice field in pads was a moment filled with pride, support, and love. His parents and younger brother were present, as well as his agent, Ira Turner, all providing unwavering encouragement. The sight of Hamlin back in action was not only inspiring to his teammates but also deeply touching to fans who welcomed him with warm and enthusiastic cheers.

a quiet moment of prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 today he’s back on the field in full pads. an unbelievable moment and testament for him, his medical team and #billsmafia 🫶#bills #nfl #buffalobills pic.twitter.com/6ebMjKuZ92 — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) July 31, 2023

Damar Hamlin with parents, Mario & Nina, brother Damir, and agent Ira Turner after practice. A really cool day for the whole family. Also Damir said he’s better at baseball, and I do know he won MVP of his team *at least* three times this summer 🏆 pic.twitter.com/umJiInIose — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) July 31, 2023

The journey back to the football field has been a testament to Damar Hamlin’s strength and resilience. His determination to overcome adversity and the incredible support from his loved ones and the football community has played an integral role in his remarkable recovery. As he continues to progress and work towards his return to competitive play, Damar Hamlin serves as an inspiration to all who witness his courage and fortitude in the face of adversity.