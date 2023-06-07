Damar Hamlin Participates in Bills’ Team Drills

Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, took a significant step forward as he works toward getting back onto the field this next NFL season. The safety recently participated in team OTA’s on July 6th. This was also the first team OTA that was available to the media. As many know, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a regular season matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd of this year. Many questioned whether the young Hamlin would be able to play again after this terrifying situation. However, this offseason has seen him be officially cleared to return to the field if he wanted and now, he is once again participating in team activities.

Damar Hamlin Takes Part in Team Drills

Will Damar Hamlin Play This Coming Season?

With all the great progress Damar Hamlin has made this offseason, it is seemingly more and more likely that he will see NFL action again. Whether that will be in a starting role or with limited playing time remains to be seen. The team may exercise caution with him at first using him sporadically when someone needs a breather. However, if Hamlin continues to make more and more strides this offseason, then we could see Hamlin come back with a major role for the Buffalo defense. Even if he is not quite as good as he was before the cardiac arrest, his presence will do wonders for the morale of the entire team. As a result, Damar Hamlin’s impact for the Buffalo Bills will be huge for this coming season.

Hamlin’s Potential Impact on Buffalo

As alluded to already, Hamlin’s presence and story will be a huge lift to this season’s Buffalo Bills squad. While he may not be a player who is in the top echelon of elite safeties in the league, he can still make positive plays here and there. Considering this will be just his third season in the league, one could make the argument he has not hit his prime yet and could eventually develop into one of the best safeties in the NFL. Last season, Hamlin recorded six tackles for a loss to go along with 63 solo tackles. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are the starters and are considered one of the better safety tandems in the league. As a result, Hamlin does not get much time as of yet, but if he continues to progress, that could change. All in all, it is great to see Damar Hamlin back on the field.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]