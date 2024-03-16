NFL Free Agency: Bills, Curtis Samuel Agree to Three-Year Deal

Buffalo has addressed their void at the wide receiver spot after losing Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with Curtis Samuel, who played the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders. The deal could be worth up to $30 million and includes $15 million guaranteed. Samuel is one of the more underappreciated wide receivers in the NFL. It should also be noted that Buffalo general manager, Brandon Beane, was a part of the Carolina Panthers’ front office that drafted the former Ohio State product. With Josh Allen at quarterback, Curtis Samuel could be in for one of his best campaigns this coming season.

Buffalo Bills Agree to Terms on Three-Year Deal Worth $24 Million

Curtis Samuel: One of the More Underrated Wide Receivers in the NFL

Curtis Samuel has carved out a nice career for himself thus far, even with playing with multiple quarterbacks. For his career, he has logged 317 receptions, 3,383 receiving yards, 10.7 yards per reception, 37.2 receiving yards per game, and a career catch percentage of 65.4 percent. The former Carolina Panther finished last season with totals of 62 receptions, 613 receiving yards, 9.9 yards per reception, four touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 68.1 percent for the Washington Commanders. In Washington, he was never able to show his full potential. Now, Curtis Samuel will have a legitimate chance to showcase his talents in Buffalo where he will become a favorite target of Josh Allen’s.

Another Weapon for Quarterback, Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs is still the premier wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. However, Josh Allen started spreading the ball out near the end of last season which helped open Buffalo’s playbook. Players such as Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and Dawson Knox all had moments where they shined at the end of last year. Diggs is still a reliable number one option.

However, Curtis Samuel will serve as a terrific second option for quarterback, Josh Allen. Given Allen’s ability to throw it deep and extend plays with his legs, do not be surprised if Samuel has a career year this upcoming season. Samuel will also be on a legitimate Super Bowl contender for the first time in his career. All in all, this was a terrific signing for the Buffalo Bills who have already lost quite a bit of firepower this NFL Free Agency. This was an under the radar signing that could have huge implications in the long run for positive reasons.