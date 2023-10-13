Stefon Diggs Backs Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills recently shared some thoughts on his quarterback, Josh Allen.

“Obviously, I’m thankful to have a quarterback who has my back and someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football,” the Buffalo Bills wide receiver said when asked about recent comments by Allen. “For other people, it’s hard for me to put it in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren’t going right and you put a lot on yourself and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team. “… I don’t like bringing other people in it, but you see the same things maybe from other players at one point, and it draws different conclusions. It’s easy to piggyback or kind of say X, Y, Z about me, but up to this point, I’ve been nothing but a leader. I’ve been consistent. I love ball. I do everything I can to have success on the football field and be a good teammate. So, whenever that’s drawn into question, I feel like it’s all right … let it go. I’ve been the same guy. I’m not going to change up who I am, how I am. I approach this game with love and respect and I’m going to continue to do so.”

While Buffalo is 3-2, it is clear the chemistry between Diggs and Allen is just fine.

Stefon Diggs “Thankful,” for Quarterback, Josh Allen

Buffalo’s Season Thus Far

The Buffalo Bills have been somewhat inconsistent this year. However, many still consider them contenders even in the competitive AFC East. As alluded to already, they are 3-2, but have had a couple of convincing wins to back up their case as Super Bowl contenders. Some speculated their was a riff between the duo at the start of the year, but those rumors have been laid to rest. With this in mind, do not sleep on Diggs and the Bills as the regular season progresses.

Stefon Diggs’ Numbers This Year

Once again, Stefon Diggs is having a Pro Bowl caliber season. So far, he has logged totals of 39 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns. On top of this, he also has a catch percentage of 78.0 percent to couple with an astounding 104.0 yards per game. The Bills know their Super Bowl window is short and with the way Diggs has performed this year, he is all in along with Josh Allen.

