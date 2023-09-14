NFL News and Rumors

Week 2 Prediction: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Will Silence His Critics Against The Las Vegas Raiders

Wendi Oliveros
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

One of the biggest overreactions in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Virtually every NFL analyst has an opinion about how Allen will do this season based only on his Week 1 performance in the loss against the New York Jets.

@thevolumesports Josh Allen looks like he’s regressed 😬 #NFL #sports #football ♬ original sound – The Volume

Allen had a bad game; there is no doubt about it.

He missed receivers, turned over the ball too much, and did not make great decisions.


Allen knows it, and everybody else knows he has struggled against the Jets for his entire career.

Everyone needs to relax; there are 16 more games this season.

Josh Allen should not be judged on one bad performance.

It was Week 1, and a strange game from the get-go with it being played on 9/11 in New York and with Aaron Rodgers going down quickly.

Allen got the rustiness out so the Las Vegas Raiders will see the real Josh Allen in Week 2.

The game is at home in Buffalo, and Allen will be ready.

Next week, those same analysts will be praising Allen for bouncing back.

Wait and see.

Bills NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
