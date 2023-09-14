One of the biggest overreactions in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Virtually every NFL analyst has an opinion about how Allen will do this season based only on his Week 1 performance in the loss against the New York Jets.

“There was a shot last night of Sean McDermott begging Josh Allen to ‘be smart’ pointing at his temples… There were times where Josh Allen took off last night where he just did not need to do that…”@JamieErdahl on the Bills QB pic.twitter.com/9GIZju2rOH — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 12, 2023

Allen had a bad game; there is no doubt about it.

He missed receivers, turned over the ball too much, and did not make great decisions.

Stefon Diggs telling Josh Allen to “be smart” during the game against the Jets. Allen threw 3 bad interceptions in the game and fumbled once. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iTvwIz9UXd — Savage (@SavageSports_) September 14, 2023



Allen knows it, and everybody else knows he has struggled against the Jets for his entire career.

Josh Allen career stats against the #Jets: • 9 passing TD

• 10 INT

• 6.66 Y/A

• 63% completion

• 6 rushing TD

• 10 fumbles (7 lost) I’d argue 15 TD and 17 turnovers in 10 starts is not very good. Jets/Saleh have his number. https://t.co/o2wtp3tA9Y — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) September 12, 2023

Everyone needs to relax; there are 16 more games this season.

Josh Allen should not be judged on one bad performance.

It was Week 1, and a strange game from the get-go with it being played on 9/11 in New York and with Aaron Rodgers going down quickly.

Allen got the rustiness out so the Las Vegas Raiders will see the real Josh Allen in Week 2.

The game is at home in Buffalo, and Allen will be ready.

Next week, those same analysts will be praising Allen for bouncing back.

Wait and see.

