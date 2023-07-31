In addition to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills dealt with another key member of the organization who suffered a cardiac arrest in the past year.

Damar Hamlin back in pads for the first time since January here at #Bills camp. pic.twitter.com/UPbWbeWBZO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2023



Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Bills and mother to professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, had a cardiac arrest last June.

The family kept her health issues under wraps for months until Jessica wrote a piece for February’s The Players Tribune talking about her mom’s health challenges.

Just read all the text written by Jessica Pegula for The Players’ Tribune 🥹 Inspiring stuff ❤️🙌 @JLPegula all the tennis world is with you and your family in this battle 🤞 pic.twitter.com/2SNghroGtH — Mario Boccardi (@marioboc17) February 7, 2023



After reading Jessica’s account, it was not surprising that Kim had not been seen publicly for the past year.

However, on Sunday, Kim watched her first Bills practice since her cardiac arrest.

She was seated in the passenger’s side of her husband and fellow Bills owner Terry Pegula’s vehicle.

Cameras respected her privacy and did not zoom in on her.

Though she did not get out of the vehicle, she was approached by quarterback Josh Allen while she was there.

Josh Allen spent a few moments post practice with owner Kim Pegula. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zqkIWAKfmI — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) July 30, 2023

Shout-out to reporters who had the decency not to zoom cameras into the SUV for a shot of Kim Pegula. It’s not hard to respect people’s privacy. — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) July 30, 2023

This is a positive step forward for a woman who had a longer road to recovery than Hamlin.

Hopefully, we see her out and about at a Bills game sometime this season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023