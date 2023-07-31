Bills

Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Is Present At Bills Practice For First Time Since 2022 Cardiac Arrest

Wendi Oliveros
In addition to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills dealt with another key member of the organization who suffered a cardiac arrest in the past year.


Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Bills and mother to professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, had a cardiac arrest last June.

The family kept her health issues under wraps for months until Jessica wrote a piece for February’s The Players Tribune talking about her mom’s health challenges.


After reading Jessica’s account, it was not surprising that Kim had not been seen publicly for the past year.

However, on Sunday, Kim watched her first Bills practice since her cardiac arrest.

She was seated in the passenger’s side of her husband and fellow Bills owner Terry Pegula’s vehicle.

Cameras respected her privacy and did not zoom in on her.

Though she did not get out of the vehicle, she was approached by quarterback Josh Allen while she was there.

This is a positive step forward for a woman who had a longer road to recovery than Hamlin.

Hopefully, we see her out and about at a Bills game sometime this season.

