Kicker, Tyler Bass, Takes Blame for Bills’ Loss

The Buffalo Bills continue to battle postseason demons. Just when they looked like they had a legitimate shot to go all the way despite a rough start to the year, the Kansas City Chiefs came into Buffalo and took their souls. However, there were plenty of self-inflicted wounds that occurred throughout the game that attributed to the Bills’ 27-24 loss. Regardless, many are still looking to kicker, Tyler Bass, who missed two field goals, including a 44-yard one that would have tied the game at 27 late in the fourth quarter. To Bass’ credit, he is taking accountability for his mistakes and even putting the blame for the outcome on himself.

Tyler Bass Takes Blame for Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Bass’ Comments

To say Bass is kicking himself would be an understatement.

“Ultimately, it’s completely on me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting through to my target,” the kicker said. “I’ve got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left when you have a left-to-right [wind]. I’ve been here long enough to know that you have to do that. You know, I was trusting my line that I had in warmups. Hit a good ball, but it didn’t work out. I feel terrible, you know? I love this team and it hurts. This one hurts bad. Yeah, I’ve got to do a better job. Totally on me.”

Head coach, Sean McDermott, still backed his kicker after the game and expressed that he still has “full confidence,” in Tyler Bass. This year, Bass finished with his lowest field goal percentage throughout his four-year career at 76.5 percent. Last season, the former Georgia Southern product finished with a field goal percentage of 87.1 percent during the regular season. His career-high in this category came during his second year in the NFL when he finished with a 87.5 percentage. Despite the key misses from Tyler Bass, Sean McDermott also mentioned that the defense and the special teams could have played better. All in all, there is blame to go around for everyone.

Is Buffalo’s Super Bowl Window Closed Now?

Many have speculated that the Bills’ title window could be shut after this year. They have came close the past few years, but a team like the Chiefs or the Bengals always gets the better of them. Buffalo arguably has the most talented roster in the entire league. However, keeping together this much talent for a long period of time is not feasible in the NFL. Players eventually leave for better contracts, or the team itself parts ways with certain players for salary cap reasons.

We know that quarterback, Josh Allen, is not going anywhere soon. However, the Bills’ stout defense could look very different next year. Players such as Von Miller, Jordan Phillips, Micah Hyde, Leonard Floyd, and Linval Joseph could all have new homes next season. These are only a few key names who are set to hit the free agent market. With this in mind, there is a chance that we have seen the last of the Buffalo Bills being true Super Bowl contenders during the Josh Allen era.