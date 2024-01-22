NFL News and Rumors

Top five NFL performers from divisional playoff round

Jeremy Freeborn
The Conference Championships are set in the National Football League. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Detroit Lions, and in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the top five offensive players on winning teams from the divisional playoff round.

5) Patrick Mahomes

This was Patrick Mahomes’s first road playoff game of his NFL career, and the native of Tyler, Texas performed at a high level. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with six rushes for 19 rushing yards as the Chiefs knocked out the Bills 27-24. Mahomes also had a respectable quarterback rating of 131.6, which was 45.5 points more than Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who had a QBR of 86.1.

4) Jared Goff

It has been a while since the Detroit Lions won two playoff games in a single postseason. You have to go all the way back to 1957 in fact. On Sunday, Lions quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns and had six rushing yards as the Lions knocked out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23. Both of Goff’s touchdown passes were nine yards. The first to Josh Reynolds of San Antonio, Texas, and the second to Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California.

3) Travis Kelce

The NFL’s most high profile tight end was dominant on Sunday. He had five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. It would be the fourth time in Kelce’s career that he had a multi-touchdown game in the postseason.

2) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers narrowly knocked out the Green Bay Packers 24-21, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey of Castle Rock, Colorado showed why he is the best running back in the game today. He had 17 rushes for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with seven catches for 30 receiving yards. McCaffrey’s second touchdown was a six-yard rush that put San Francisco ahead with one minute and seven seconds left in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

1) Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback from Pompano Beach, Florida was electrifying in the air and on the ground in a dominant 34-10 win over the Houston Texans. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and had 11 rushes for 100 rushing yards and two more major scores. It was by far the best postseason game of Jackson’s NFL career.

 

49ers Chiefs Lions NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
