Khalil Shakir Ties NFL Record

Mathew Huff
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch

Khalil Shakir had big shoes to fill coming into this season. Many expected the Buffalo Bills passing attack to take a step back after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason. However, when one has Josh Allen at the quarterback position, they are always going to be set from a passing perspective. That is not to say Buffalo’s passing offense is perfect.

However, Allen is still a top-five quarterback in today’s league. Proof of this can be found with Bills wideout, Khalil Shakir. Shakir has stepped up in Diggs’ absence this year. So much so, he has now tied a NFL receiving record originally set by Michael Thomas. Shakir has now caught a record-tying 27 targets. He also leads the team in receiving yards. While Allen does a good job of spreading the ball around to every active wide receiver, Khalil Shakir has taken a massive step forward this season.

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver, Khalil Shakir, Ties Certain NFL Receiving Record 

Khalil Shakir Solidifying Himself as Wide Receiver One for Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen recently had high praise for his number one wideout.

“I could say this over and over, [Shakir’s] a freaking football player, emphasis on football,” Josh Allen said. “He loves the game. He does things the right way. He’s so selfless in his approach throughout the week. He may get two passes during practice. He just keeps finding ways to be in the right spot at the right time, and he makes plays. That’s just kind of his M.O. I freaking love him. I’m so proud of him and his trajectory that he’s gone in his career so far.”

Shakir’s success has helped attribute to an undefeated 3-0 start to the season for Buffalo. There were certain NFL peers coming into this season who thought Buffalo could finish as low as third in the AFC East. Right now though, it is their division to lose.

Buffalo Atop of the AFC East to Start the Year 

Per FanDuel, the Bills have odds of -180 to win the division making them the clear favorite. Granted, the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, hurt Miami’s odds. Not to mention, the jury is still out on the New York Jets if they are legitimate or not. Despite all of this, one cannot take away the fact that Buffalo has handled business thus far. They have not just been winning, but winning in convincing fashion. Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars. Josh Allen and company have a chip on their shoulder this year. With the emergence of Khalil Shakir, Buffalo is looking as dangerous as ever.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
