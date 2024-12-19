Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen “Deserves,” MVP

Despite what some peers say, there appears to be no ill will between Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, and former teammate, Stefon Diggs. Diggs, who spent four seasons with the Bills, was traded to the Houston Texans last offseason after a sour ending with the Buffalo organization. The four-time Pro-Bowl wideout suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the middle of this season while having a solid year with his new quarterback, C.J. Stroud, and the Houston Texans. Diggs recently had some interesting comments while making an appearance on the NFL Network on his former quarterback going as for to say that the Bills superstar deserves this year’s NFL MVP.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing,” Diggs said. “As far as seeing him game in and game out. He’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all, It’s not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it’s just his respect kind of coming full circle, finally getting that credit that he deserves. He’s playing at a very high level. I feel like he deserves it.”

Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to a current win-loss record of 11-3. Buffalo has also solidified first place for the AFC East and appears to be one of the Kansas City Chief’s biggest threats to another Super Bowl. With the way Josh Allen has performed this year, this could be the year that the Bills win their first Super Bowl.

Former Teammate, Stefon Diggs, Believes Josh Allen Should Win This Year’s NFL MVP

Josh Allen’s Season

Per FanDuel, Josh Allen has odds of -900 to win the MVP as of December 19th, 2024. Those odds make him the favorite with the Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, trailing him at +650 odds. There is no argument that Allen is having the best season his seven-year career. On the year, he has logged 25 touchdowns to only five interceptions, a completion percentage of 64.4 percent, a passer rating of 103.5, and 3,395 passing yards.

He has also been a threat running the ball himself. So far, the former Wyoming product has rushed for 484 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Allen has also recorded 34.6 rushing yards per game, 6.5 rushing attempts per game, and a rushing success rate of 63.7 percent. Josh Allen has truly become one of the deadliest dual-threat quarterbacks in today’s NFL. With his individual performance and where the Buffalo Bills rank right now, the MVP award is his to lose at this junction of the season.