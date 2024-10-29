Featured

Texans Wide Receiver, Stefon Diggs, Out for Season

Mathew Huff
Houston Texans wideout, Stefon Diggs, has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Diggs reportedly suffered a torn ACL and will be placed on Injured Reserve. The veteran wide receiver is ranked seventh in receptions (47) this year. He is also second in receiving yards on the team (496). Head coach, DeMeco Ryans, had this to say about Diggs’ impact:

“Hurts our team to hear that news. He’s been such an important part to our team and everything that he brought, not only on the field, but off the field. The energy, the leader, the way he worked every single day,” Ryans said. “Have to pick up the slack. A lot of guys have to step up and pick up the slack. Definitely praying for him.”

Diggs had quickly become quarterback, C.J. Stroud’s favorite target. Now, look for Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Dalton Schultz to receive more pass-catching opportunities going forward. 

Stefon Diggs Out for Season After Suffering Torn ACL

Stefon Diggs’ Numbers 

While he may be older, Stefon Diggs is still one of the premier wideouts in the NFL today. For his career, he has recorded numbers of 857 receptions, 10,491 receiving yards, 70 receiving touchdowns, and 12.2 yards per reception. On top of this, he has also logged 6.0 receptions per game, a success rate of 57.2 percent, 72.9 yards per game, and a catch percentage of 69.0 percent. These numbers are a major reason why Stefon Diggs currently boasts four Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro selection on his NFL resume. Say what you will about the wide receiver, he has instantly upgraded the passing game wherever he has gone throughout his 10-year NFL career. However, Texans fans should not be too discouraged. They are still a dark horse Super Bowl candidate. 

Houston Texans Still a Dark Horse Super Bowl Candidate 

Per FanDuel, the Texans have odds of +1,500 to win this year’s Super Bowl. Those are the seventh best odds trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs. With a talented roster around C.J. Stroud, they could play spoiler to many teams were they to match up in the postseason. Ever since coming back from injury, running back, Joe Mixon, has transformed Houston’s rushing attack in a positive way. Not to mention, Houston boasts a top-three defensive unit spearheaded by Will Anderson and Derek Stingley. All in all, the Houston Texans will be fine going forward and is still a favorite to win the AFC South. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
