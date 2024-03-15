NFL News and Rumors

Rams DT Aaron Donald Retiring At Age 32

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99)

One of the NFL’s greatest players is calling it a career. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is retiring at age 32.

Rams DT Aaron Donald Retiring At Age 32

After 10 seasons, Donald is stepping away from the game. Donald’s contract would have expired at the end of the 2024 season. Instead, Donald walks away from the game he dominated for a decade.

Donald’s official statement:

“Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically — 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be. I respected this game like no other and I’m blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.

“As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don’t know what the future holds, but I am excited about the off the field possibilities. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side, and I can’t wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine.”

Aaron Donald’s Hall Of Fame Stats

Donald’s stats are straight out of a video game. Since being drafted out of Pittsburgh by the Rams in 2014, Donald has arguably been the best player in every game he’s played in.

Donald’s accolades:

  • 10 Pro Bowl selections
  • 8 First-Team All-Pro Selections
  • Three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards
  • 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Rams’ all-time sack leader (111)
  • Super Bowl LVI champion
  •  Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team

Aaron Donald is one of two players to play 10 seasons and get selected to the Pro Bowl in each season. The other player is Barry Sanders, who also retired after 10 seasons (via ESPN).

Donald joins Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winners.

It’s safe to say that Donald will find himself in Canton in a few years.

 

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field

Rams To Sign Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  31min
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver
Vikings Acquire Texans’ 2024 First-Round Pick In Trade
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8)
Steelers Trade QB Kenny Pickett To Eagles
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Mixon
Texans RB Joe Mixon Signs Three-Year Contract Extension
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 14 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9)
Falcons Trade QB Desmond Ridder To Cardinals For WR Rondale Moore
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 14 2024
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers Arik Armstead
49ers DL Arik Armstead Signs Three-Year Deal With Jaguars
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 14 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14)
Commanders Trade QB Sam Howell To Seahawks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top