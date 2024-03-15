Rams DT Aaron Donald Retiring At Age 32

One of the NFL’s greatest players is calling it a career. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is retiring at age 32.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

After 10 seasons, Donald is stepping away from the game. Donald’s contract would have expired at the end of the 2024 season. Instead, Donald walks away from the game he dominated for a decade.

Donald’s official statement:

“Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically — 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be. I respected this game like no other and I’m blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.

“As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don’t know what the future holds, but I am excited about the off the field possibilities. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side, and I can’t wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine.”

Aaron Donald’s Hall Of Fame Stats

Eternally grateful for everything, 99. pic.twitter.com/TnxrC8pucN — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2024

Donald’s stats are straight out of a video game. Since being drafted out of Pittsburgh by the Rams in 2014, Donald has arguably been the best player in every game he’s played in.

Donald’s accolades:

10 Pro Bowl selections

8 First-Team All-Pro Selections

Three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards

2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Rams’ all-time sack leader (111)

Super Bowl LVI champion

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team

Aaron Donald is one of two players to play 10 seasons and get selected to the Pro Bowl in each season. The other player is Barry Sanders, who also retired after 10 seasons (via ESPN).

Donald joins Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winners.

It’s safe to say that Donald will find himself in Canton in a few years.

Aaron Donald and Barry Sanders are the only players in NFL history to play at least 10 seasons and get selected to the Pro Bowl in each season, per ESPN’s @EpKap. Like Donald, Sanders also played exactly 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/tc3DRl4pKi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024