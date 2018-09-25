Dion Waiters roasted for looking overweight in team photo

Heat guard Dion Waiters has seen his weight fluctuate throughout the past few years.

More often than not, he’s faced criticism from fans and coaches alike due to being a bit overweight. Waiters hasn’t seemed to be affected by it, though, and has defended himself in the past — blaming cameras and other factors that he believes are out of his control.

Waiters was listed as having weighed 216 pounds last season, and judging by a team photo that was snapped during media day, it appears he’s currently a bit more than that. Twitter had a field day with it.

Is that Dion Waiters?!? pic.twitter.com/Z0fTZYhHEC — Sicksteen Joestar (@Sicksteen_216) September 26, 2018

Me and Dion Waiters on that same offseason diet except his bank account is full. pic.twitter.com/Vu6786lEBm — ㅤ (@ZachRogacion) September 26, 2018

Dion waiters thicc wtf pic.twitter.com/gLgTaBa2r6 — Jay Young (@JayYoungMusic) September 26, 2018

Dion Waiters playing at 275 — How sway?? (@KermitJay18) September 26, 2018

dion waiters was talking all about how the miami heat got him in shape and a year later he looks like a meatball LMAO — Brandan Verrastro (@bverrastro_10) September 26, 2018

much like Dion Waiters, i have gotten fat over the past year — Legs (@legsanity) September 26, 2018

In his defense, Waiters certainly isn’t the first NBA player to show up to training camp a bit overweight. Still, he may want to do some extra cardio and work on his diet in anticipation of the team’s regular-season opener on Oct. 17 so he can be in better shape for the game.