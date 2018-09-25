Dion Waiters roasted for looking overweight in team photo

Heat guard Dion Waiters has seen his weight fluctuate throughout the past few years.
More often than not, he’s faced criticism from fans and coaches alike due to being a bit overweight. Waiters hasn’t seemed to be affected by it, though, and has defended himself in the past — blaming cameras and other factors that he believes are out of his control.
Waiters was listed as having weighed 216 pounds last season, and judging by a team photo that was snapped during media day, it appears he’s currently a bit more than that. Twitter had a field day with it.
In his defense, Waiters certainly isn’t the first NBA player to show up to training camp a bit overweight. Still, he may want to do some extra cardio and work on his diet in anticipation of the team’s regular-season opener on Oct. 17 so he can be in better shape for the game.
