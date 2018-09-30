Look: Jon Gruden goes nuts celebrating Raiders first win of season

The Raiders are off the schneid — finally.

It happened in an absolute dogfight of a game on Sunday, with the Raiders coming back from multiple deficits in a gritty win, that nearly ended in a tie. Oakland, however did a great job of managing the clock in overtime, picking up chunks of yards each play to find themselves in manageable down-and-distance situations. And it came down to a 38-yard field goal, which essentially was their final chance to win the game.

Still, it wasn’t a surefire kick, as it came down to new kicker Matthew McCrane, who the Raiders signed just five days ago. No problem, though, as he drained it, giving his team a dramatic 45-42 win.

Here was head coach Gruden’s reaction to getting his first win in his return to Oakland.

Finally 1st win of the Gruden Era is in OT against the Browns, 45-42 pic.twitter.com/Gzi2jt1Tj8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2018

Epic.