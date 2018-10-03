Giancarlo Stanton crushes hardest-hit home run in postseason history (Video)

The Yankees jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night, but a shaky outing by relief pitcher Zach Britton gave the A’s some life.

Britton labored through the top of the eighth inning, giving up a two-run homer to Khris Davis in the process. He eventually got through it, and the Yankees came up to hit in the bottom of the inning.

That’s when Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton did something that helped shift all the momentum back in his team’s favor.

Stanton led off the bottom of the inning, and he absolutely crushed a hanging slider from Blake Treinen.

Giancarlo Stanton hit this one very far 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kcm4cukNiy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2018

The ball traveled 443 feet, and careened off Stanton’s bat at 117.4 mph. It was the hardest-hit home run Statcast has ever tracked in postseason play.

Remember that 116.1 mph HR by @TheJudge44? His teammate, @Giancarlo818, just had to top it. Stanton’s 117.4 mph blast is now the hardest-hit HR #statcast has tracked in postseason play pic.twitter.com/sMco6RS4An — #Statcast (@statcast) October 4, 2018

Stanton annihilated that ball.