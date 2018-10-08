Can Patrick Mahomes keep up red-hot pace?

The NFL has a number of elite quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, to name a few — all of which possess Super Bowl rings.

But they’re not the hottest quarterback in the league right now, who is one of two young signal-callers that has led his team to an undefeated (5-0) start. That honor belongs to Chiefs second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was riding a turnover-free streak heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but going up against the best defense in the NFL put an end to that. He threw two interceptions, but to his credit, he also has 14 touchdowns this season, and that’s extremely impressive, given that he’s faced the Broncos, Jaguars, Steelers and Chargers. All those teams make it difficult on quarterbacks. Mahomes also boasts a 63.6 percent completion percentage, and has thrown for 1,513 yards.

So that brings up the important question: Will he cool off anytime soon?

It’s highly unlikely, given his skill set, Andy Reid’s brilliant playcalling and the number of offensive weapons he has around him, – betting intelligence site us-bookies.com analysts suggest. Mahomes appears to be a mix of two former NFL stars — John Elway and Brett Favre. He has a cannon for an arm, that allows him to throw into tight windows, and he also possesses the mobility to extend plays with his legs — often leading to big plays downfield.

The Chiefs have had a difficult schedule already this season, and it certainly doesn’t get any easier, as they’re set to square off agains the Patriots next Sunday night. Another primetime game in front of a national audience is exactly what Mahomes deserves, and we’ll see if he can go into Foxborough and beat Tom Brady — who many view as the GOAT.

Mahomes is the real deal. It’s time to buy in.