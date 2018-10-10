5 Tips for Transporting Athletic Equipment

As the old adage goes, the home team advantage can really make a difference. Most people attribute it to athletes being more comfortable on their own turf and the encouragement of local fans, but as any athlete who has hit the road for a competition knows, traveling with your gear can be a real hassle. And if equipment is damaged or compromised during transport, you could be at a disadvantage when game time comes around.

Whether you’re traveling with a youth club baseball team, a college football team or a professional ski team, there can be a lot of equipment of varying shapes, sizes and materials to safely transport.

Here are our top five best practices when it comes to traveling with athletic equipment.

1. Protect against the elements.

Humidity, dust, weather, extreme temperatures … there are a number of potentially damaging elements that could come in contact with your equipment during transport. And while many pieces of athletic gear are specifically engineered to take the heat (literally and figuratively), there are many that are delicate and susceptible to damage.

Fortunately, custom case manufacturers like Custom Case Group build cases that offer a wide range of protection against the elements. Depending on the sensitivities of your equipment, we’ll make sure that your case has all the protections you need (and none that you don’t).

2. Know your mode of travel.

Trains, planes or automobiles – all of these modes of travel come with different advantages and risks when it comes to transporting athletic equipment. Once you know how your equipment is traveling, be sure to find out any restrictions that might apply. Some airlines may require you to check your equipment, for example, while others may allow you to carry it on.

In any event, once you know your mode of travel, you can ensure that your equipment is properly protected. Custom Case Group builds cases that are engineered to protect against drops, vibrations, air pressure and other potential hazards of travel.

3. Go custom.

Sometimes, the only way to go is custom. We recently built a customized case for Mike Schultz, a professional snowboarder who competed in the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. Mike had to transport his snowboard equipment and his prosthetic leg – which he designed and built himself – to Korea, and it was critical that they arrived in perfect condition.

For Mike’s case, we chose a resilient waterproof Pelican exterior and outfitted it with custom water jet-cut foam to keep his equipment secure from the moment he left home to the moment he was ready to compete.

4. Maximize your case efficiency.

When you invest in a high-quality customized case for your athletic equipment, you’re not just getting a shipment method that will last for years; you’re also getting secure and aesthetically pleasing storage for your equipment during the off season.

5. Don’t leave your team spirit at home.

From a wide range of case color options to labels, name plates, stencils, foil imprints and silk screening, using custom branding on your cases is a great way to bring team spirit wherever you go.