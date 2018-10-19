Vikings trade rumors indicate team could inquire about Larry FItzgerald

It’s no secret that the Vikings are “all in” on winning the Super Bowl this season, as they’ll have a number of players on expiring contracts after this season — especially on defense.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was brought in to give the team an immediate upgrade at the position, compared to what Case Keenum brought to the table, so this team could win — now.

As such, the Vikings need to do whatever it takes to put them in the best position to win this season. And, right now, it’s clear that they need another receiver to help Cousins. Laquon Treadwell is finally a thing as the team’s No. 3 receiver, and he’s doing his best to shed the “bust” label, but tight end Kyle Rudolph has essentially served as the team’s third (and only) receiving option).

Enter Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals are an absolute dumpster fire, as we saw on Thursday night in their embarrassing 45-10 loss to the Broncos. The team is preparing for a full rebuild, and they’ve already fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald may want to play for a contender and make one final playoff run before he retires. Fitz nearly won a Super Bowl nine seasons ago, but a fantastic catch in the corner of the end zone by Santonio Holmes made the Cardinals come up just short. He may want another shot in the postseason before he hangs up his cleats.

And let’s be honest, Fitzgerald could likely be had for a late-round draft pick — maybe a fourth-rounder. He has only 26 catches for 255 yards so far this season, and the Cardinals owe it to Fitz to do whatever it takes to give him one last shot to win, for all he’s done for the organization.

The Vikings need a No. 3 receiver, and Fitz would be an absolute stud working the middle of the field — with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs on the outside. As for the Cardinals, it’s time to part ways with your star, who will still retire in Arizona, when it’s all said and done.

For now, the clock is ticking up until the Oct. 30 deadline.