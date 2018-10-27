Watch: Patrick Mahomes plays ping pong in dinosaur costume

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken the league by storm, as he continues to torch opposing defenses with each passing week.

Mahomes has thrown 22 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, so far this season. It’s almost as if he’s been approaching the opposition as if it were his prey.

That’s why a costume he recently donned in the spirit of Halloween was appropriate. Mahomes was seen playing ping pong with teammate Gehrig Dieter, while wearing a dinosaur costume.

Nothing to see here. Just @PatrickMahomes5… dressed up as a T-Rex… playing ping pong 🦖🏓 pic.twitter.com/x2c6BtHx6Q — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 27, 2018

Given what we’ve seen Mahomes do on both the baseball diamond and football field, we’re willing to bet he’s a pretty solid ping pong player — even when wearing an oversized costume.