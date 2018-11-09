Dez Bryant injury: Saints WR tore his Achilles at end of practice

The Dez Bryant experiment may have came to a screeching halt before it really even began for the Saints, due to an injury he suffered on Friday.

Bryant was practicing with the team, when he reportedly tore his Achilles tendon on the final play of the day, which is as brutal as it sounds.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

Saints fear WR Dez Bryant tore his Achilles on the last play of practice today, as @nflnetwork also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2018

Bryant signed with the Saints earlier in the week, although he wasn’t expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Bengals. It now appears he won’t play at all, and this might spell the end of the 30-year-old’s career. The Saints were taking a flier on him as is. And the potential recovery timeline dictates as much.

If this is the case, surgery required. 9-11 months return to play. Decreased production at 1 year post op with return to full production at 2 years post surgery @SportsLine https://t.co/M8wextkQ8a — Dr. Brandon Bowers (@blbowers12) November 9, 2018

This is often what happens when players attempt to rush back onto the field after having been retired. Guys can get in shape, but to be in “football shape” is a whole different story. Either way, we wish Dez well in his recovery.